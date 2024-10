Offensive lineman Dean Briski was brought in as a tight end in the red zone.

A new wrinkle helped the Hawaii football team iron out its red-zone problems.

Last Saturday, offensive lineman Dean Briski entered as a tight end during the Rainbow Warriors’ first two drives inside the Nevada 20. It was the first time this year the Warriors’ run-and-shoot offense employed a tight end. Both drives ended with 1-yard touchdowns on quarterback Brayden Schager’s tush-push keepers.

“It gives us more options,” coach Timmy Chang said of the use of a tight end.

During spring training, the Warriors sometimes subbed a tight end for one of the four receivers. But during training camp in August, it was decided to go with a pure run-and-shoot, a formation that featured one back and four receivers.

After the Warriors scored just one touchdown in three-red zone drives against Washington State two weeks ago, however, Chang decided to add a player who was a threat as a blocker and receiver. In the red zone, where the receiver routes are shortened because of the compacted space, defenses would unleash pressure on Schager.

“Teams tee off on four-receiver sets (in the red zone),” Chang said. “They’re running stunts (with the defensive linemen). They’re running all these different games and stuff. If we can slow all that down, you’re not going to be able to tee off on our guys.”

Chang sought an imposing blocker who was athletic and agile. Briski, who is 6 feet 5 and 290 pounds, was the choice.

“He’s very athletic,” offensive line coach Derek Fa‘avi said.

Briski played basketball and both sides of the line in football for Samoana High in American Samoa. Briski was a dominant pass rusher, leading the league in sacks.

He signed with UH in February 2022, played in one game that fall, and then 12 games on special teams and on the defensive line last season. It was then decided he would move to the O-line.

“The head man made the call to move me,” Briski said. “I had to do whatever the team wanted. I had to fill my role.”

He also had to fill out. He weighed about 250.

“I couldn’t gain any weight (as a defensive lineman),” he said. “I used all my money to buy steaks from Costco. I had steak and a can of pisupo (corned beef) two times a day.”

He also added strength with intensive weight training.

Of Briski’s 40-pound weight gain, Fa‘avi said, smiling, “something about the offensive line where you’ll immediately gain calories and weight. But it’s a testament to his work. He puts in the work.”

Chang envisions Briski as an offensive tackle. But for now, offensive analyst Cade Socha and special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield are training Briski as a tight end. Chang also coached tight ends when he was an assistant coach with Nevada. “Hopefully, I can get a pass,” Briski said.