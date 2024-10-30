UH swimmers claim weekly MPSF awards

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii swimmers Catherine Belyakov and Milan Bukovics on Tuesday swept the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Swimmers of the Week awards after standout performance in a dual meet against Grand Canyon.

Belyakov, a senior from Gaithersburg, Md., won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.20), 100 freestyle (49.07), 100 individual medley (54.61) and 200 IM (1:58.67) over the two-day event at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Bukovics, a senior from Budapest, Hungary, won the 100 butterfly (47.95), 100 IM (49.72) and 200 IM (1:49.63).

Elite Softball Camp set for mid-December

The Elite Softball Camp, led by Team USA head coach Heather Tarr, will be held Dec. 14 and 15 at Sand Island Recreational Field No. 3.

The camp is open to athletes ages 8-18. The fee is $175 with pitching sessions an additional $75. Pitchers are asked to bring their own catchers.

Tarr also is the Washington coach and will be joined by Huskies assistants Jenn Salling and Lance Glasoe. Chaminade coaches will provide support.

The registration deadline is Dec. 12. For more information, visit the Chaminade athletics website.