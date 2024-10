Stanford linebacker Tevarua Tafiti was off and running after recovering a fumble and returning it for a touchdown against Wake Forest on Saturday at Stanford Stadium.

DIVISION I FOOTBALL

>> AJ Bianco (Saint Louis), Nevada: Tossed his first touchdown pass of the season in a 34-13 loss to Hawaii, throwing for 131 yards and rushing for seven.

>> Lawaia Brown (Saint Louis), Central Michigan: Had five tackles, three solo, in a 46-7 loss to Miami (Ohio). He has 31 tackles this year, he had 28 in his first two years in the program.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score in a 38-9 beatdown of Illinois. He threw his 143rd career touchdown pass to overtake Boise State’s Kellen Moore for second on the NCAA career list. He is 13 away from passing Houston’s Case Keenum for the No. 1 spot. Center Iapani Lalolu (Farrington) anchored the offensive line and earned a shoutout from Pro Football Focus for not allowing a sack in 270 passing plays.

>> Alakai Gilman (Punahou), Utah: Had seven tackles, four of them solo and one for a loss, in a 17-14 loss to Houston. He has 23 tackles in his past three games and 140 in his career.

>> Liona Lefau (Kahuku), Texas: Earned the first interception of his career in a 27-24 win over Vanderbilt, nabbing a pass on fourth-and-2 with 5:13 left. He also had three tackles, giving him 25 this season.

>> Treven Ma’ae (Kapolei), Baylor: Had his first sack since Week 2 in the fourth quarter of a 38-28 win over Oklahoma State, one of two solo stops. Ma’ae has 26 tackles, he had nine last season.

>> GianCarlo Rufo (Punahou), Georgetown: Continued his stellar season with five tackles and a sack in a 21-20 win over Bucknell, tackling the quarterback on fourth down at midfield with 44 seconds left to seal the victory. He leads the Hoyas with 57 tackles, 32 of them solo. Kaysen Mahuka-Kaawa (Damien) and Losini Maka (Kahuku) started on the offensive line and helped the team roll up 274 rushing yards.

>> John Sniffen (Kailua), Utah Tech: Got his first full sack of the season in a 28-17 loss to Eastern Kentucky to go with three tackles. He has six solo tackles in nine games this year but has assisted on 26 stops.

>> Tevarua Tafiti (Punahou), Stanford: Was in on a career-high eight tackles in a 27-24 loss to Wake Forest, getting to the quarterback three times for 1.5 sacks. His did it all on his solo sack, forcing a fumble, picking it up and taking it 44 yards to the house for his first career touchdown to tie the game.

>> Izaya Vimahi (Kahuku), Western Illinois: Started on the offensive line and cleared the way for 713 total yards in a 49-38 loss to Lindenwood. The Leathernecks averaged 8.3 yards per play but were victimized by four fumbles and eight penalties, none by Vimahi, for 90 yards.

>> Gareth Warren (Kealakehe), Lindenwood: Started on the offensive line and helped the Lions roll up 572 yards, 389 on the ground, in a 49-38 win over Western Illinois. He has played in 32 games on the offensive line in his career.

DIVISION II FOOTBALL

>> Waika Crawford (Kahuku), New Mexico Highlands: Threw only one pass but completed it for a 25-yard touchdown in a 44-27 win over Adams State.

>> Malcolm Liufau (Punahou), Western Oregon: Made eight tackles, two of them solo and one for a loss, in a 21-14 defeat vs. Texas A&M Kingsville. He has made 155 tackles in 31 games in his career.

>> Logan Rouse (Aiea), Minot State: Had eight solo tackles, one of them for negative yardage, in a 35-21 loss to Minnesota-Duluth. He had four solo tackles in six games before his breakout.

DIVISION III FOOTBALL

>> Darius Chaffin (Farrington), Pacific Lutheran: Threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-28 win over Lewis & Clark. Raysen Motoyama (Mililani) had 70 yards on 12 carries and Jase Ellamar (Mililani) led the receivers with 115 yards and two touchdowns.

>> Josiah Chaffin (Farrington), Pacific: Caught 10 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-32 loss to Whitworth, his seventh touchdown of the season and third straight game over the century mark in yards. Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani) rushed for 163 yards and a score and caught five passes for 42 yards. Riley Camarillo (Kapolei) also caught a touchdown pass.

>> Harrison Donato (Kamehameha), Chapman: Had a season-high seven tackles, five of them solo, in a 28-18 win over California Lutheran.

>> Oa Kamakawiwoole (Saint Louis), Lewis & Clark: Threw for 364 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 loss to Pacific Lutheran, his third game with more than 350 yards in four starts.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Declan Horio (Punahou), Utah State: Added his third goal of the season in the second half of a 2-0 win over UC San Diego, the fourth of his career in 33 matches.

>> Kai Merrill (Seabury Hall), Nevada-Las Vegas: Scored his first point of the month with an assist in a 3-0 victory over Air Force, failing to get his only shot on frame but helping the Rebels win their seventh straight match.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Isabella Ayau (Kamehameha-Maui), San Francisco: Scored the first goal of her career in a 3-0 win over Pacific, adding an assist for her first match with multiple points. She took a career-best four shots and scored on her 25th career chance.

>> Candace Ching (Punahou), Sacramento State: Tallied the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Portland State, getting her second goal of the season just 49 seconds into the match thanks to an assist from Madelyn Dougherty (King Kekaulike). The defense took things from there, with Dalen Lau (Punahou) and Jaety Mandaquit (‘Iolani) playing all 90 minutes of the shutout in the back row. The defense has not allowed multiple goals in its past six matches — four victories and two draws. The Hornets have not lost since Ching joined the starting lineup on October 4.

>> Jourdyn Curran (Campbell), Seattle: Scored the lone goal in the 19th minute against California Baptist, giving her at least one score in each of her four seasons at the school. U’i Kaaihue (King Kekaulike) buried her only shot on goal in a 3-3 draw with Utah Valley in the next match, giving her team a 3-2 lead after 28 minutes.

>> Jadyn Hanks (Konawaena), Idaho: Headed in her third goal of the season in a 4-0 win over Idaho State, the 16th goal of her career in 84 matches. The Vandals are 3-2-1 since Hanks rejoined the starting lineup in the beginning of October.

>> Caiya Hanks (Konawaena), Wake Forest: Continued her scoring tear with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Southern Methodist and did the same in a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh to stretch her goal-scoring streak to four. It ended in a 2-0 loss to No. 1 Duke when she missed both of her shots in front of a record crowd of 3,761. She leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in points with 18.

>> Faith Hines (Kapolei), Utah State: Scored her first career goal in a 6-0 win over Colorado College, breaking through on her fifth career shot with a blast off the crossbar and into the goal in the final minute. She is the 19th Aggie to score a goal this season, the highest number in the nation.

>> Xehlia Salanoa (Punahou), South Dakota State: Scored the first goal of her collegiate career in a 3-0 win over North Dakota. Kaycee Manding (Waipahu) had an assist in that match and added another in a 2-1 loss to Denver

>> Shayla Sugai (Aiea), San Jose State: Shut out Air Force for the Spartans’ first victory in 18 tries, turning away four shots. It was her second shutout of the season and sixth victory of her career against 15 losses and five ties.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Hana Aiana (Moanalua), Jacksonville State: Had a season high with 12 kills and added four blocks in a 3-2 loss to Sam Houston, but the Gamecocks lost their 13th straight match.

>> Jolei Akima (Kamehameha), San Francisco: Ran her streak of matches in double figures in digs to 10 with 2o in a 3-2 loss to Pepperdine, moving over the 300 mark in a season for a third different program. She has 1,547 career digs across her time at San Francisco, Cal Poly and Boise State.

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Had 17 assists and 12 digs in a 4-1 win over Northern Arizona, her seventh double-double of the season. She has been the model of consistency for the Eagles, getting exactly 17 assists in her each of her past four matches.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Had 13 kills in a sweep of Oral Roberts and then had 12 with five blocks in a 3-1 loss to South Dakota to run her streak of matches in double figures to 12.

>> Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua), Quinnipiac: Had her first double-double since the middle of September, putting down 11 kills and adding 13 digs in a sweep of Canisius, then hitting .385 with 14 kills the next night in a sweep of Niagara. Fa’avae Kimsel Moe (Punahou) had 23 digs against Niagara.

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Earned her weekly double-double with 27 assists and 10 digs in a 3-1 win over Cal State Northridge. She has six double-doubles this season, but never two in a row.

>> Taina Kaauwai (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Portland: Has been a force at the net, blocking eight shots in a sweep at the hands of Loyola Marymount to run her season total to 83 and 164 in her career. She has had a block in 30 straight matches dating back to last year.

>> Devin Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Texas: Collected seven blocks — four of them solo stuffs — for the second straight match, hitting that number in a 3-2 loss to Texas A&M. She has had a block in 12 straight matches and more than five in five of her past six contests.

>> Nadia Koanui (Kamehameha), Northeastern: Had a season-high 32 digs in a 3-2 win over Stony Brook, her second time this season with 30 or more. She sits in second in the Colonial Athletic Association with 4.69 digs per set.

>> Sia Liilii (Punahou), Nevada: Tied a season high with 12 kills in a 3-2 loss to Fresno State and then the captain served as the face of the program when its players refused to play San Jose State because the Spartans roster allegedly includes a transgender woman. Liilii and junior Nicanora Clarke (Waianae) gave speeches at a rally when the match was scheduled to be played and spoke to the media afterward. Mele Taumoepeau (Kahuku), Koen Makaula (Punahou) and Ambri Hanohano (‘Iolani) are also on the Nevada roster. Mari Lawton (‘Iolani) plays for San Jose State.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Earned her second double-double of the season with 26 assists and 12 digs in a 3-1 win over Saint Mary’s, then nearly did it again two nights later with 26 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 loss to Loyola Marymount.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Unleashed the 100th ace of her career in a sweep of California with four in two matches along with 24 digs. She struggled to reach the milestone, getting 0.18 aces per set this year after 0.24 this season.

>> Senna Roberts-Navarro (‘Iolani), Seton Hall: Had her second straight double-double and third of the season with 13 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 loss to Marquette, but her streak ended the next night with seven kills and six digs in a sweep at the hands of Creighton.

>> Bryanne Soares (Kamehameha), Loyola Maryland: Had a career-high 26 digs to go with 28 assists in a 3-1 loss to Army, adding three aces. She had another double-double a night later with 15 assists and 14 digs in a sweep of Holy Cross. The senior has compiled 2,748 assists and 1,032 digs in 102 matches in her career.

>> Trinity Tatupu (Leilehua), Mercyhurst: Had her best performance since joining the starting lineup two weeks ago, putting down 13 kills on 30 swings in a 3-2 loss to Central Connecticut State.

>> Kate Yoshimoto (Punahou), Colorado State: Dug up the 1,000th ball of her career in a sweep of Air Force a night after collecting 18 in a 3-1 win over New Mexico, the sixth player in program history to reach the mark since rally scoring began. Kekua Richards (Seabury Hall) had the best match of her young career against the Falcons, playing two sets and knocking down six kills with four blocks. She had six kills and one block in her previous 10 matches.