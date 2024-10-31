Letter: Trump’s Arlington stunt morally reprehensible

Donald Trump’s performance at the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery reminds me of another politician’s vulgar display of ego before country years ago.

It was at the annual Kaimuki Christmas Parade. Camouflaged amongst the high school marching bands was a politician carrying the American flag and singing “God Bless America” into a loudspeaker. There were no other flags present, not even on the ladder truck with sacks of Christmas candy, and everyone stood up when the flag went by. We all stood to honor the flag, not the individual. I was shocked, offended and embarrassed by the guy’s audacity, though he might’ve seen it as a coup.

Displays of patriotism and deep love of country are important and definitely have their value, but not when twisted into a crass opportunity to garner votes. There should be a civil law against it, because there exists a moral one.

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

