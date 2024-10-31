Off the news: Hawaii County to rebuild famed Hilo bridge

The decorative vermilion wooden bridge and pavilion in Hilo’s Lili‘uokalani Gardens are no more — the termites got ’em — but Hawaii County will rebuild the structure in its original form.

Recognizing how closely the bridge has been identified with the expansive site, the county held an Oct. 22 blessing ceremony with nonprofit Friends of Lili‘uokalani Gardens before dismantling the structure the next day.

A bridge has been at the site for over a century, but a 1946 tsunami took out the original, and in 1960, another tsunami took out its replacement. The stone base, however, remains.