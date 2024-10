The state will use $56.7 million of the $59.2 million in federal funds it was awarded toward installing a hydrogen fueling station at Honolulu Harbor.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the state of Hawaii $59.2 million for the deployment of zero-emission equipment and other climate adaptation projects at its ports.

The award goes to the state Department of Transportation as part of the federal Clean Ports Program, which aims to reduce diesel air pollution at U.S. ports and surrounding communities with grants funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Of the total, more than $56.7 million will be used to install a hydrogen fueling station at Honolulu Harbor and to purchase hydrogen­-fueled tractors to be used at the Sand Island Container Terminal.

Another $2.5 million will be used for an “air emissions inventory baseline” study for ocean-going vessels, harbor craft and cargo-­handling equipment operating in any of the state’s nine commercial ports.

The study will include recommendations for emissions reduction targets, along with strategies to reach those targets. The baseline will be used as a benchmark to measure DOT’s progress.

“We are grateful for the support of the Biden Administration, the EPA and our congressional delegation for these awards, which will greatly enhance the state’s commitment to reduce emissions and enable us to continue to adapt our commercial harbor facilities for future impacts of climate change,” said DOT Director Ed Sniffen in a news release. “These projects, especially the hydrogen vehicles, are the needed catalyst for transformational change across cargo operations in Honolulu Harbor.”

The hydrogen-fueled equipment will allow DOT to scrap its existing diesel equipment.

Additionally, DOT is to use the funds to continue community engagement and workforce development efforts, and to provide high-paying job opportunities to communities near ports.

Hawaii is one of 55 applicants from across the U.S. selected to receive the funds after a rigorous grant application review process, which amount to nearly $3 billion.

The state has set a goal of achieving 100% renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2045.

“While ports of course serve an essential role for moving goods, the costs that they bring in terms of pollution and impacts on overburdened communities must be confronted,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman in a news release. “Replacing diesel-powered port and freight equipment with clean, zero-emission technologies will reduce air pollution, improve health outcomes in nearby communities, and advance the campaign to tackle climate change.”

At the same time, the EPA said, the trucks, locomotives, marine vessels and cargo-handling equipment that move goods at ports contribute to significant levels of diesel air pollution at and near port facilities. This pollution is especially harmful to the health of nearby communities and contributes to climate change.

The nearly $3 billion in funds is expected to improve air quality at ports across the country, the EPA said, eliminating more than 3 million metric tons of carbon, which is equivalent to energy used by 391,220 homes for one year.

Grant recipients are expected to work with the EPA over coming months to finalize project plans before receiving final awards, then move into the implementation phase, expected to occur over the next three to four years.