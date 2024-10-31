Kokua Line: How does Hawaii rank on Halloween DUIs?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Question: Please remind people to drive safely on Halloween, all day and all night, because there will be so many drivers rushing home from work to get their kids ready to go out trick-or-treating and then at night there will be lots of kids out on the streets. They need to act safely too but the drivers can be deadly. I am thinking about this after reading Sunday’s paper.

Answer: Yes, both drivers and pedestrians should be especially careful today and tonight, during what is always a busy holiday. We’re happy to share tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other sources.

The story you mentioned in Sunday’s paper, 808ne.ws/4e7gUpw, was about a report in Forbes Advisor ranking Hawaii drivers worst in the nation for changing lanes or turning without signaling, speeding 20 mph or more over the limit and running a red light, at any time of year.

There’s more bad news in a different traffic study focused on Halloween, which found that Hawaii has the eighth-highest rate in the U.S. of drunken-driven crashes around this holiday. The analysis by Florida-based personal injury law firm Fasig Brooks pulled data from NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System from 2018 to 2022 for details in all states about DUI-­related crashes occurring within three days of Halloween. It ranked Hawaii eighth, with an annual average rate of .84 DUI crashes per million residents — 56% higher than the national average. About 33% of the DUIs involved college-age drivers, and the report noted that Halloween is a time when a lot of young adults throw or attend parties.

Nationwide, nearly half of all crash fatalities on Halloween night in 2022 were alcohol-related, according to the NHSTA. All this research is a sobering reminder to avoid risky behavior, and the NHSTA and other experts have Halloween safety tips for drivers, pedestrians and party hosts.

For drivers:

>> Be alert for trick-or-treaters and other pedestrians, including in unexpected places.

>> Slow down and scan the road. Children may dart into the street without warning. “Remember: Slower speeds save lives,” the NHSTA says.

>> Keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel. Avoid distractions, such as texting while driving.

>> If you see a drunk driver, call the police as soon as it is safe to do so, and provide specific information about the vehicle and its most recent location.

For pedestrians and trick-or-treaters:

>> Before heading out, create a “buddy system” to prevent walking alone and to get each other home safely. Always accompany young children.

>> Be visible, by adding reflective tape to costumes or carrying or wearing illuminating devices that will keep you visible after the sun goes down.

>> Follow the rules of the road and obey traffic signs and signals.

>> Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections as much as possible. Cross in a group.

>> Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right. Don’t assume a car will stop.

>> Avoid “distracted walking.” Don’t walk around looking at your phone. Stay alert for traffic noise too — take out the headphones.

For party hosts:

>> “Be responsible and take action to make sure guests get home safely,” the NHSTA says.

>> Be prepared “to call taxis or rideshares, provide sleeping accommodations, or — if you’re sober — drive guests home yourself.”

>> Collect car keys from guests who are drinking.

>> Provide nonalcoholic beverage options.

For party guests:

>> If you plan to drink, choose a designated driver beforehand, or schedule a taxi or other safe ride home.

>> “If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability,” the NHSTA says.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.