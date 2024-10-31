Pickleball part of the Hawaii’s long-game sports tourism strategy
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Charlie Hauser, left, and Scott Winters, co-owners of Pickleball Management Group, joined Hawai‘i Convention Center General Manager Teri Orton, HTLA President Mufi Hannemann, interim HTA President Daniel Naho‘opi‘i and Kahu Kordell Kekoa in a blessing Wednesday for the expansion of the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s sports courts program.
Becky Arakawa handled a serve during a practice session.
The Hawai‘i Convention Center is set to host the Aloha Pickleball Games & Festival on Friday through Sunday. Sen. Donna Kim, left, and Sen. Michelle Kidani played on the new pickleball courts on Wednesday.