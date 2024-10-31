UH men’s golf team shares lead at Kapolei

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii men’s golf team shot 1-over 289 in Wednesday’s second round and is tied for the lead at the Kapolei Invitational at Kapolei Golf Club.

The Rainbow Warriors are at 2-under 574 and tied with Miami (Ohio). San Diego is third at 578. The final round of the 15-team tournament starts today at 9 a.m.

UH is seeking its first tournament win against a Division I field since 2004, when it captured the Turtle Bay Intercollegiate on Oahu.

Texas State’s Sakke Siltala and San Diego’s Ryan Abuan share the lead at 140. Hawaii’s Anson Cabello and Tyler Ogawa are tied for fourth at 2-under 142.

