Kahuku wide receiver Kaimana Carvalho leaped to make a catch against Campbell on Oct. 19 at Kahuku. Carvalho is a three-way threat on offense, defense and special teams.

The game within the game is at an entirely different level these days.

While the OIA and ILH Open Division playoffs kick off, involving most of the Top 10 high school football teams in the state, the arrival of another Division I college prospect has ignited chatter between fans and fanatics on and off line.

Brandon Gaea transferred from Bishop Gorman (Nev.) to Mililani this week. The senior wide receiver will be eligible to play for the Trojans when they meet Kahuku in the OIA Open Division semifinals. Originally from Oahu, Gaea had 27 receptions for 555 yards and eight touchdowns for the Gaels. Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Super 25 and MaxPreps national rankings.

Gaea, at 6 feet 1 and 185 pounds with a 4.0 grade-point average, is committed to Hawaii.

When Bishop Gorman played Kahuku earlier this season, Gaea had five catches for a season-high 121 yards. Kahuku was without defensive back/wide receiver Mana Carvalho, who returned from injury later. Gaea is the second mainland player to transfer to play for a powerhouse football program here in midseason. Two weeks ago, St. John Bosco (Calif.) quarterback Matai Fuiava landed at Kahuku and started that week in a 21-13 loss to Campbell, the No. 1-ranked team in the Star-Advertiser Top 10.

St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro was not aware of Fuiava’s plan to move. Fuiava, a junior, was a starter for the Braves until he sat with a minor injury. He was splitting practice reps with a freshman at the time of his departure.

St. John Bosco was unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Super 25 before losing to No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) over the weekend, 59-14. St. John Bosco is now No. 8 in the MaxPreps rankings and No. 10 in the Super 25.

There is no existing rule against a student participating in extracurricular activities after transferring from the mainland. Gaea’s return to his hometown, Mililani, may increase the possibility of future restrictions by administrators.

The same rule that allows students in military families to transfer and participate in extracurricular high school activities immediately also permits Fuiava, Gaea and other future transfers to play immediately.

It is beyond portal. What the NCAA allows in this age of NIL and instant eligibility for transferring student-athletes would be unthinkable a decade ago. Playing immediately, in time for the league playoffs, after moving from the mainland, stamps this 2024 season differently. In some ways, high school football in Hawaii has been unleashed in the past few years, and to many of the sport’s biggest fans, a new era has arrived.

Saint Louis

vs. Punahou

At Radford, Friday, 6 p.m.

After two weeks without a game, the Crusaders and Buffanblu are again in the throes of battle to near biblical proportions. It is the way in the fiery competition of athletics and academics in the ILH. Iron sharpens iron, normally on a weekly basis. Complacency is punished.

Saint Louis’ 50-14 walloping of Punahou two weeks ago denied the upstart Buffanblu an opportunity to seal a spot in the league championship game. Friday’s matchup is the first leg of the second-round tiebreaker series with the Saint Louis-Punahou winner to play Kamehameha next week for the round-two title. If first-round winner Saint Louis, ranked No. 4, does not win the second round, it will still play in the league championship game.

No. 7 Punahou (3-5 overall) had its best game in a stunning 25-13 win over Kamehameha three weeks ago. What worked against the Warriors was fully scouted and rebuffed, no pun intended, by a well-prepared Crusader squad.

Freshman QB Hunter Fujikawa has seen some of the best defenses in the state, as well as a CIF powerhouse unit (Sierra Canyon). The two times Punahou had a bye, Fujikawa followed up with big games against ‘Iolani and Kamehameha. A balanced offense with RB Nelson Aau (469 rushing yards, nine TDs) and a receiving corps led by Zion White (42 receptions, 642 yards, seven TDs) has the recipe to win close games. Punahou’s defense has been solid behind veteran leaders Ko‘o Kia and Donte Utu, but too many three-and-outs by the offense could spell trouble.

After opening the schedule with six games without a bye, Saint Louis (5-3 overall) has played its last three games over a six-week span. WR Titan Lacaden’s versatility was maximized in the win over Punahou, a 256-yard, four-TD night as a RB. Their 554 yards in total offense came on just 40 snaps from scrimmage, nearly 14 yards per play.

If Coach Tupu Alualu’s trench men control the line of scrimmage and run the ball effectively again, the pressure is off Crusader QB Nainoa Lopes. It will increase for Fujikawa, who was picked off twice that day.

Saint Louis’ defense, with playmakers Vince Tautua, Pupu Sepulona, TJ Alualu and Dallas Pelen-Talalotu, is the ultimate in sharpened iron. However, Punahou is in elimination mode. Which is stronger, Saint Louis’ sense of urgency or Punahou’s sense of desperation?

Campbell

vs. Kapolei

At Mililani, Friday, 5 p.m.

While the buzz surrounds Kahuku and Mililani, No. 1-ranked Campbell (8-0 overall) continues to work with less fanfare. When the Sabers won at Kahuku two weeks ago, an assistant coach wore a shirt that read, ‘Rooted Not Recruited.’ That’s about all the messaging that has surfaced out of the Sabers.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is emerging with what could be one of the greatest seasons by a QB in state history. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior is on track to break Dillon Gabriel’s career passing yardage record this weekend. Much like Tua Tagovailoa in his senior year, Sagapolutele is more than willing to dial down from a prolific, hurry-up pace to game-management mode. Campbell is one win away from sealing a state-tournament berth, but getting past No. 5 Kapolei (5-3 overall) and one of the most dangerous QBs in the state, Tama Amisone, won’t be simple or easy.

“We try to take it one game at a time, one day at a time,” senior linebacker Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu said. “We can’t take them lightly. Kapolei is a good team. The urgency is always high. We had a week off so all the boys are eager to get back on the field for a game.”

Sabers coach Darren Johnson gave the team last Friday off. In fact, with four byes already, they may be one of the most rested teams in the state.

“A lot of our guys are healthy. The team is strong,” Alualu-Tuiolemotu said. “Tama, now we’ve got to do it again. He’s a game changer. If he makes big plays, that’s a big momentum change that we can’t afford.”

When the teams met during the regular season, Campbell won 40-23. Amisone finished 17-for-33 for 166 yards and rushed 17 times for 77 yards, scoring two combined TDs.

Amisone has dominated most opposition, but the best defenses have found ways to contain him.

“Our defensive coordinator (Mark Moody) wants everything detailed a certain way. He always finds ways to improve our defense, elevate it. The first game we played Kapolei, he saw what worked for us,” Alualu-Tuiolemotu said. “We’ve just got to be aware. Our back guys be aware of everything.”

Campbell is preparing for anything. There is a rumor, Alualu-Tuiolemotu said, that the Hurricanes may put another quarterback to use, which would free Amisone to play other positions.

“Stay tuned,” Alualu-Tuiolemotu said.

Kahuku

at Mililani

Friday, 8 p.m.

The last time Kahuku visited John Kauinana Stadium, the Trojans came through with a clutch 58-yard TD pass from Lehiwa Kahana-Travis to Jonah Togafau-Tavui with 1:25 left for a 14-10 win.

At the time (Sept. 25), Kahuku had just welcomed back WR/DB Mana Carvalho from injury. Mililani was stellar defensively, the kicking game was strong and the offense was trying its best. Before the game-winning TD, the Trojans had just 61 yards of total offense, using a run-heavy game plan to stay close.

This time around, third-ranked Kahuku (6-4 overall) is expecting second-ranked Mililani (8-1) to suit up All-State QB Kini McMillan, who has been out since week one with a collarbone injury. McMillian’s arm strength, accuracy and speed are major weapons, but his experience and football IQ are off the charts.

His return and the addition of Gaea, who played for a Hawaii Kings Pylon team the past two summers — under Kini McMillan’s father, Dean — bodes well for an offense that is beginning to transform. The recent return of wide receiver Onosa‘i Salanoa already added a crucial piece to the puzzle.

“When we played Pylon with Brandon, we did talk about if he was going to transfer back. He said he would, but it was his dad’s choice and not up to him,” Salanoa said.

Kahuku, which beat Mililani in the state final last year for its third crown in a row, is proceeding in business-as-usual fashion. Carvalho, a former Star-Advertiser defensive player of the year, knows McMillan and Gaea fairly well. McMillan has played on Kahuku’s Pylon team in the past season, and Carvalho has also played with the Hawaii Kings.

“I know Kini did get cleared. Knowing the mentality he has, if I see him out there, I wouldn’t be surprised. We’re kind of alike. If you give us the green light to play, we’re going to play,” Carvalho said. “Knowing what his future holds, winning a state championship is one thing. The only thing I’m scared for him is getting hurt.”

Like Carvalho, McMillian is scheduled to graduate early and enroll in college in January. McMillian is a commit to Washington. Carvalho has committed to Utah.

“He has a chance for a $2 million NIL deal. That’s based on NIL deals we’ve seen with other QBs at that level. He’s capable of making that kind of money,” Carvalho said. “Brandon is from Mililani. I’m just happy he was playing at (Bishop) Gorman, but I knew he wanted to play here in Hawaii. I’m happy he gets that opportunity.”

Fuiava has been learning the playbook and getting work in with his new teammates at Kahuku.

“Our chemistry is going good, just working at it each day,” Carvalho said. “Getting reps in between practices. The connection is getting better and the O-line is picking it up.”

The losers in the OIA Open semifinal round get a last chance next week in the third-place game with the final state berth at stake.

“For us at Kahuku, it’s championship or bust. Regular season is regular season. Yeah, we took a loss to Mililani and Campbell. You look back at it, we played one of our worst defensive games against Campbell and still held them to 21 points,” Carvalho said. “It was miscommunication for us as DBs and not playing a good game on the front. As we lock down on the defensive side, we should be lights out from this point out.”

OPEN DIVISION STATISTICS

OPEN

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp. 8 151 205 2 2,529 39

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 8 99 174 6 1,433 14

Nainoa Lopes, Saint Louis 8 109 164 6 1,389 13

Hunter Fujikawa, Punahou 8 110 203 9 1,357 10

Donny Faavi, Farrington 6 82 134 8 868 6

Kekoa Koong, Mililani 7 64 109 5 656 7

Troy Mariteragi, Kahuku 5 56 100 8 488 3

David Vidinha, Waipahu 4 41 93 6 464 4

Jevin Bolos-Reyes, Kamehameha 6 47 65 4 422 6

Christian Sanford-Tupuola, Kahuku 9 33 59 4 346 2

Ezra Forges, Kamehameha 4 27 50 3 346 3

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 8 88 635 8 7.2 79.4

Nainoa Melchor, Kamehameha 8 114 559 2 4.9 69.9

Kingston Samuelu, Farrington 8 93 540 6 5.8 67.5

Nelson Aau, Punahou 7 112 469 9 4.2 67.0

Tahlen Kekawa, Saint Louis 8 70 396 4 5.7 49.5

Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis 5 30 384 5 12.8 76.8

Brystin Sansano, Campbell 8 85 378 5 4.4 47.3

Malosi Fiatoa, Kahuku 8 81 328 5 4.0 41.0

Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 5 58 270 3 4.7 54.0

Tristan Pacheco, Waipahu 3 60 261 3 4.4 87.0

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Rusten Abang-Perez, Campbell 8 51 816 12 16.0 102.0

Zayden Alviar-Costa, Campbell 8 42 788 7 18.8 98.5

Zion White, Punahou 8 42 642 7 15.3 80.3

Stytyn Lasconia, Saint Louis 7 22 557 5 25.3 79.6

Zayne Pasion, Kapolei 8 33 449 6 13.6 56.1

Tyson Ball, Campbell 8 20 410 7 20.5 51.3

Nikko Smith, Kapolei 7 20 391 4 19.6 55.9

Maui Remigio, Kapolei 4 9 291 3 32.3 72.8

Chansen Smith, Farrington 7 25 290 2 11.6 41.4

Taimane Purcell, Kamehameha 8 27 288 4 10.7 36.0

DIVISION I STATISTICS

DIVISION I

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

CJ Villanueva, ‘Iolani 10 201 299 4 2,416 24

Isaac Harney, Moanalua 8 153 232 7 1,828 21

Isaiah Keaunui-Demello, Kailua 9 117 200 6 1,740 20

Elijah Mendoza, Aiea 6 105 170 9 1,428 17

Afi Togafau, Radford 7 94 165 5 1,377 14

Bennett Strobel, Leilehua 7 104 179 4 1,307 14

AJ Tuifua, Damien 5 84 123 4 1,290 23

Ikaika Torres, Pearl City 8 76 164 8 1,084 8

Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao, Wain. 9 70 128 6 993 6

Jonah GalantoPearl City 8 82 171 6 921 4

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Cameron Keeve, Leilehua 10 126 913 8 7.2 91.3

Jones Vierra, ‘Iolani 10 168 670 9 4.0 67.0

Sylas Alaimalo, Damien 5 87 599 7 6.9 119.8

Alika Idica, Waianae 9 143 575 4 4.0 63.9

Slater Kaleiohi, Waianae 9 40 488 3 12.2 54.2

Zeke Schulz, Radford 7 59 459 4 7.8 65.6

Caysen Samson, Kailua 8 67 459 4 6.9 57.4

Kalino Judalena, Moanalua 7 103 435 6 4.2 62.1

JJ Rezentes, Kailua 7 54 365 2 6.8 52.1

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua 7 41 320 4 7.8 45.7

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Kekama Kane, ‘Iolani 10 75 1,107 12 14.8 110.7

Keon Preusser, ‘Iolani 9 62 799 6 12.9 88.8

Talon Tarpley, Leilehua 10 53 729 7 13.8 72.9

Jayce Bareng, Moanalua 8 51 675 9 13.2 84.4

Javian Mizuno, Pearl City 9 39 622 6 15.9 69.1

Stoney Pocock, Kailua 9 33 611 7 18.5 67.9

Jheremie Cacpal, Aiea 7 39 539 9 13.8 77.0

Aizek Kaanoi, Kailua 6 29 500 3 17.2 83.3

Keaton Tomas, Pearl City 7 30 465 4 15.5 66.4

Michael Robinson, Radford 6 17 458 7 26.9 76.3

DIVISION II STATISTICS

DIVISION II

PASSING G C A Int Yds TD

Emery Abilla, Waialua 8 90 178 8 1,329 13

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 7 81 161 6 1,270 10

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 6 57 142 5 896 13

Gabriel Logan, Kaimuki 5 49 104 12 688 7

Nai Kalouokaaea, Castle 8 52 133 8 685 4

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 7 48 77 2 442 6

Kaeo Bush, Roosevelt 6 35 54 1 430 4

BJ Rezentes, Kaiser 5 35 61 5 397 5

Braden Sarahina, Pac-Five 3 23 39 0 303 2

Colten Amai-Nakagawa, Pac-Five 2 21 35 2 235 2

RUSHING G Att Yds TD YPC YPG

Vance Ramolete, Kalaheo 6 73 516 4 7.1 86.0

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook, Kaimuki 6 94 482 1 5.1 80.3

Logan Thompson, Castle 5 67 458 6 6.8 91.6

Aiden Kahele, Castle 7 97 452 1 4.7 64.6

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 6 57 426 5 7.5 71.0

Kaunnahe Kalahiki-Gohier, Castle 6 48 425 9 8.9 70.8

Riley Burton, Castle 7 72 421 3 5.8 60.1

Seth Miller, Pac-Five 3 65 393 6 6.0 131.0

Aiden Leong, Kaiser 6 44 386 6 8.8 64.3

Rayden Wilson, Waialua 5 43 337 5 7.8 67.4

Brady Kim, Kaiser 6 51 337 8 6.6 56.2

RECEIVING G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG

Keawe Davis, Roosevelt 8 39 580 5 14.9 72.5

Jahsiah Souza-Armstead, Roos. 6 34 481 4 14.1 80.2

Sky Hirota, Waialua 7 29 448 4 15.4 64.0

Germaine Bagasol, Waialua 7 25 357 2 14.3 51.0

Cody Salas, Kalaheo 5 13 353 6 27.2 70.6

Isaiah Felipe, Castle 9 24 327 1 13.6 36.3

Ezekiel Kule-Matias, Kaimuki 5 14 292 4 20.9 58.4

Caleb Hamasaki, Kaiser 7 22 271 7 12.3 38.7

William Aarona, Roosevelt 6 10 250 2 25.0 41.7

Nicholas Segawa, Kalani 7 24 229 2 9.5 32.7

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser

STANDINGS

ILH

Open Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Saint Louis 3-1 .750 146 73 5-3 .625 246 110

Kamehameha 2-2 .500 72 107 5-3 .625 164 177

Punahou 1-3 .250 77 115 3-5 .375 188 194

Division I Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Damien 6-0 1.000 231 118 8-1 .889 336 198

‘Iolani 3-3 .500 202 163 4-6 .400 297 273

Division II Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Pac-Five 4-1 .800 158 99 6-1 .857 224 119

Kamehameha I-AA 2-3 .400 86 97 3-3 .500 120 114

Saint Louis I-AA 1-4 .200 89 182 1-4 .200 89 182

Punahou I-AA 0-5 .000 35 144 0-6 .000 56 279

OIA OPEN

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Campbell 5-0 1.000 207 81 8-0 1.000 373 147

Mililani 4-1 .800 117 95 8-1 .889 215 142

Kahuku 3-2 .600 109 42 6-4 .600 216 133

Kapolei 2-3 .400 132 96 5-3 .625 237 131

Farrington 1-4 .200 73 119 4-5 .444 198 169

Waipahu 0-5 .000 50 255 2-7 .222 140 367

OIA DIVISON I

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Leilehua 6-1 .857 178 83 7-3 .700 237 155

Moanalua 6-1 .857 218 127 8-2 .800 335 160

Kailua 5-2 .714 244 138 5-5 .500 292 251

Waianae 4-3 .571 161 121 4-5 .444 183 169

Radford 4-3 .571 216 152 5-4 .556 275 193

Aiea 2-5 .286 162 178 4-5 .444 237 207

Nanakuli 1-6 .143 108 205 2-9 .182 177 315

Pearl City 0-7 .000 94 377 0-9 .000 120 494

OIA DIVISION II

Team Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA

Kaiser 6-1 .857 246 107 7-1 .875 302 114

Roosevelt 6-1 .857 257 75 7-2 .778 298 113

Castle 6-1 .857 206 149 7-3 .700 246 255

Kalaheo 3-4 .429 225 145 4-4 .500 265 151

Waialua 3-4 .429 214 194 4-5 .444 263 249

Kalani 3-4 .429 147 257 3-6 .333 164 336

McKinley 1-6 .143 52 288 1-8 .111 65 386

Kaimuki 0-7 .000 85 217 0-7 .000 85 217

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

ILH playoff

>> Saint Louis vs. Punahou

at Radford, 6 p.m.

OIA Open semifinals

At Mililani

>> Campbell vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.

>> Kahuku at Mililani, 8 p.m.

OIA D-I semifinals

>> Waianae at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA D-II semifinals

>> Castle at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

OIA D-I semifinals

>> Kailua at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA D-II semifinals

>> Kalaheo at Kaiser, 6 p.m.