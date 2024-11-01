Letter: Commission will insulate Ocean Safety Department

I invite undecided voters to vote “yes” with me on City Charter Question No. 3 concerning the creation of a commission to oversee Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Department. A “yes” will separate the department from the political election cycle and give this new stand-alone department the fresh beginning it requires.

Along with many current and former lifeguards, I testified at multiple City Council hearings in favor of this commission proposal, which passed with full Council support and was signed by the mayor to get on the ballot. Ocean Safety needs a commission like fire and police so that the leader of our lifeguards can focus on saving lives, not politics.

Sarah Fairchild

Waialua

