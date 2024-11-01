Letter: Legislators must support medical cannabis users

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As presidential candidates talk about cannabis policy, the real focus should be on Congress. While the president can sign bills and direct agencies, they can’t change the laws that govern medical cannabis. With 468 House and Senate races this year, it’s critical that we ask candidates where they stand on medical cannabis. These are the people who will decide whether millions of patients finally get the protections they deserve.

Congress, not the president, holds the power to create a national medical cannabis program and ensure patients aren’t risking their housing or jobs just to access medicine.

Patients in Hawaii are calling on U.S. Rep. Ed Case to sign the Compassionate Pledge, committing to “compassionate policies prioritizing patient well-being and ensuring equitable access to medical cannabis treatments.” The pledge can be found at www.safeaccessnow.org/compassionate_candidate_pledge.

Alexis Muller

Hawaii Kai

