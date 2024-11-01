Letter: Trump can’t keep quiet about America’s secrets

In 2017 Donald Trump reportedly disclosed very highly classified information to two Russian diplomats. According to The Washington Post, that information was “considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from [our] allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government.”

In 2021 he leaked information concerning U.S. nuclear submarines to someone who wasn’t authorized to receive it, who then passed that information to at least 45 others, according to ABC News and The New York Times. And when he left the White House, he brought multiple classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago property, including some clearly marked “TOP SECRET.”

Not only did he irresponsibly store them in unsecured rooms, he actively resisted returning them to their rightful owner, the U.S. government.

His willful mishandling of classified information makes him a grave national security risk, which is reason enough to deny him a second term as president.

Kent Hirata

Punchbowl

