Letter: Where is your aloha, local MAGA supporters?

I have been sign-waving with the Kamala Harris campaign for months. I’ve watched coverage of the Donald Trump MAGA rallies on the continent. Trump supporters are loud, proud, aggressive, intimidating, taunting and want you to challenge them. I believed that our Trump supporters were different. Over here they support their candidate but still show aloha.

The last few weeks of sign-waving, I noticed the Trump supporters up there are now here. No, they didn’t get flown in — these are locals calling the candidate I support the “B,” “C” and “F” words. They honk their horns, yell obscenities and give the middle finger salute.

I am a 72-year-old, battle-tested kupuna; I can handle this manini stuff. But it breaks my heart that these locals think it’s OK to treat other locals this way. No matter who you vote for, show aloha and don’t forget where you live.

Raynette Suganuma-Carlson

Kaneohe

