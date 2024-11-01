Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, November 1, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Alaska’s first financial report since Hawaiian acquisition shows combined strengths

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 11:29 p.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 24 Passengers check in at the Hawaiian Airlines counter in Terminal 1 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 24

Passengers check in at the Hawaiian Airlines counter in Terminal 1 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

ALASKA AIRLINES <strong>Ben Minicucci: </strong> <em>The Alaska Air Group president and CEO, in a statement, said Thursday’s results reinforce that it is on the right path for the future </em>
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

ALASKA AIRLINES

Ben Minicucci:

The Alaska Air Group president and CEO, in a statement, said Thursday’s results reinforce that it is on the right path for the future

STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“I just see a lot of positives: both Hawaiian’s performance and Alaska doing really well as a parent company.”</strong> <strong>Peter Forman</strong> <em>Aviation historian</em>
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

“I just see a lot of positives: both Hawaiian’s performance and Alaska doing really well as a parent company.”

Peter Forman

Aviation historian

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / OCT. 24 Passengers check in at the Hawaiian Airlines counter in Terminal 1 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
ALASKA AIRLINES <strong>Ben Minicucci: </strong> <em>The Alaska Air Group president and CEO, in a statement, said Thursday’s results reinforce that it is on the right path for the future </em>
STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“I just see a lot of positives: both Hawaiian’s performance and Alaska doing really well as a parent company.”</strong> <strong>Peter Forman</strong> <em>Aviation historian</em>