Visitor arrivals still recovering from the pandemic, Maui wildfires
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Those in the tourism industry say overall numbers across Hawaii since the pandemic and wildfires are showing some improvement but that the recovery is slower than anticipated. At top, visitors enjoyed a day at the beach Thursday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a storefront window in Waikiki was decked out for tourists.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 30
Hawaii tourism is making a slow comeback. Visitors relax at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.