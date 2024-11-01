UH women’s soccer tops Long Beach State

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Tatum Porter scored at 44:53 off an assist from Fabiola Zamora as the Hawaii women’s soccer team concluded the regular season Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Long Beach State at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (12-7-1, 8-1-1) had already clinched the program’s first Big West regular-season title since joining the conference in 2012.

Kennedy Justin made one save and Natalie Dobler had three for the Rainbow Wahine, while Aurora Schuck had eight for the Beach (6-9-3, 3-5-2).

Hawaii seniors Nicole Ando, Amber Gilbert, Jacey Jicha and Carley Park were honored after the game.

Hawaii will receive a first-round bye at the Big West Championship, and host the semifinals on Nov. 7 and final on Nov. 10.

UH golfer Cabello finishes tied for second

Hawaii’s Anson Cabello finished in a five-way tie for second and the Rainbow Warriors placed third on Thursday at the Kapolei Invitational at Kapolei Golf Club.

Cabello, a sophomore and Kamehameha-Maui graduate, carded a final-round 1-under 71 to finish at 213.

Utah Valley’s Dane Huddleston captured medalist honors with a 210.

Miami (Ohio) won the 15-team tournament with an 857. San Diego finished second at 870 and Hawaii recorded an 873.

UH Hilo men’s hoops voted fourth in poll

The Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team was picked to finish tied for fourth in the PacWest preseason poll, released Thursday.

Point Loma was picked to win the 14-team conference, receiving all 14 first-place votes for 196 points.

Hawaii Pacific (134 points) was voted sixth and Chaminade (75) was picked ninth.

In the PacWest women’s preseason poll, Hawaii Pacific was voted to finished 10th with 68 points, Hawaii Hilo was 11th with 65 and Chaminade 14th with 18.

Azusa Pacific was picked to win the PacWest with 189 points and nine first-place votes.