Letter: Hotel strikers disrespect vacationing military

Whatever the dispute is between Hilton Hawaiian Village and the UNITE HERE Local 5 union, I find the behavior of the union very disrespectful to the military personnel staying at the Hale Koa hotel.

The loudspeaker chanting starting at 7 a.m. can be heard throughout the adjacent properties, and is a disturbance that only results in anger at the strikers for disrupting the tranquility so many military members seek as a respite from arduous duties. These service members fight for the rights of strikers to protest, but not to destroy the peace so many seek.

UNITE HERE, call off the loud noise that serves no useful purpose.

Ray Adamiec

Poway, Calif.

