Letter: Offer students attractive healthy food options

The recent Star-Advertiser article “Hawaii grown: School lunch made entirely of local ingredients” was very elucidating.

They served the kids locally smoked beef brisket, a horrendously unhealthy food, poi and ulu, an acquired taste, meaning most kids won’t eat it, and there were no leafy green vegetables or fruit.

Our nation is in a health crisis and an obesity epidemic. We should be teaching our kids to eat healthy foods that they are used to: grains, beans, rice, nuts, fruits and vegetables.

Gordon LaBedz

Kekaha, Kauai

