Letter: Some air-conditioned stores waste electricity

At home, if there is air conditioning running, our first reflex would be to close the windows and doors. It just makes sense, right? You wouldn’t want air conditioning to be wasted and to warm your room again.

Stores in Waikiki or the airport with big spaces and large AC units leave their entrance doors wide open. Although open doors could welcome customers to walk in, the amount of energy consumed does not justify that little hint of satisfaction. If anything, you attract more people when they know you are heavy-hearted for the Earth. If company owners are afraid closed doors don’t welcome tourists or buyers enough, just ameliorate your window decorations.

Emma Antin

Aina Haina

