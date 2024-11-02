MEMA awards contract for emergency technology

The County of Maui Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that it has awarded a four-year contract to Genasys Inc. to provide two advanced public safety and emergency management software platforms.

Genasys EVAC and TRAFFIC AI by Ladris Technologies will be implemented countywide, offering features like flexible evacuation planning, AI-powered traffic modeling and an emergency alert mobile app. The systems will provide tools for efficient multithreat planning and enhance communication during crises.

This milestone in emergency preparedness comes after the devastating wildfires that swept through Lahaina and Upcountry areas in August 2023. The new technology is intended to bolster Maui County’s ability to respond to disasters and keep the public informed and safe.

“MEMA’s contract award to Genasys marks a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance disaster preparedness and emergency management in Maui County,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said. “These advanced planning and communication tools will allow us to respond more effectively to future emergencies, including making data- driven evacuation decisions.”

The importance of timely and targeted emergency alert systems has been underscored by recent disasters in Lahaina and globally, including in Florida, North Carolina and Spain. The EVAC system addresses this need by providing real-time, location-based alerts and using intelligent zoning to precisely manage evacuations.

With the Genasys Protect mobile app, the public will receive clear notifications, including evacuation orders and shelter-in-place updates. During emergencies, the platform will enable agencies to collaborate and share information instantly, ensuring a coordinated response.

TRAFFIC AI will further enhance MEMA’s capabilities by delivering real-time traffic data and analytics to optimize evacuation routes, keeping them clear and safe for residents and visitors.

“We are proud to partner with MEMA to bring the power of Genasys Protect to Maui,” said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys Inc. “Our goal is to provide advanced tools that enhance public safety and ensure that residents and visitors receive timely and accurate information during emergencies. The award of this contract is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good.”

Genasys, a company with over 40 years of experience in public safety, protects more than 70 million people across more than 100 countries. Its systems are deployed in over 550 cities throughout the United States.

The Genasys platforms are already in use across the country in places like California, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire and Boston.

MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said deployment is expected to start in January, following extensive review and input from first-responder agencies. “Our fire, police, dispatchers, state partners, and many others will help shape the initial evacuation zones. Their local knowledge will be crucial in augmenting this technology and preparing for real-time communication.”

The four-year contract includes ongoing training and technical support from Gen­asys, ensuring the systems are fully utilized. The partnership aims to continuously improve and expand the platforms to address future challenges, building a safer and more resilient community on Maui.