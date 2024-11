Kahuku’s Aiden Manutai tried to get by Mililani’s Shamois Hunter after catching a pass during Friday’s OIA Open Division semifinal at Mililani.

Above, the Red Raiders’ Malosi Fiatoa rushed for a touchdown against the Trojans.

Aiden Manutai showed his two-way skills on a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter Friday as No. 3 Kahuku defeated No. 2 Mililani 35-6 in an OIA Open Division semifinal game that ended at 12:10 a.m. today.

Manutai caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 34 yards for another score to propel the Red Raiders to as OIA Open final matchup against Campbell next week.

“We’re coming into our own now,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “We’re hitting our stride — offense, defense and special teams. This is just beginning. It’s not over. We have a lot more football left, but this is a great start for the playoffs.”

Kahuku took a 17-6 advantage on Matai Fuiava’s pass to Manutai on fourth and 5 with 7:58 to go in the first half.

“It’s the chemistry we’ve been building ever since he got here,” Manutai said. “He’s a natural leader. He enjoys out-working everybody and getting in extra work.”

Mililani had the ball deep in its own territory with under a minute remaining in the half. Kini McMillan fired a pass over the middle and Manutai was there to pick it off and sprint into the end zone.

“I seen the post, Kini’s hand came off the ball and I jumped the route,” Manutai said.

Kaimana Carvalho’s 2-point conversion pass to Maximum Fonoimoana made it 25-6 with 19 seconds to go.

Kahuku (7-4) will be seeking its 30th OIA championship against Campbell, which rallied from a 33-7 second-quarter deficit to beat Kapolei 49-43. Both Kahuku and Campbell have clinched state tournament berths.

“No lead is safe against Campbell,” Carvalho said.

Mililani (8-2) will play Kapolei for third place and the league’s final berth in the state tournament.

The Kahuku/Mililani game featured quarterbacks making their second appearances for their respective teams this season.

Fuiava transferred to Kahuku from California powerhouse St. John Bosco two weeks ago. He started in a 21-13 loss to visiting Campbell on Oct. 19.

Fuiava completed 19 of 32 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns against Mililani.

“He just needed time to know the plays, know the players,” Carvalho said. “What you’ve seen tonight is just the surface of what we’re capable of doing.”

Mililani’s McMillan played in his first game since breaking his collarbone during the first series of the season opener Aug. 10 against Kailua.

McMillan finished 16-for-28 for 137 yards and one touchdown for Mililani, which beat visiting Kahuku 14-10 on Sept. 28.

The Trojans, the defending OIA champions, got additional help this week when receiver Brandon Gaea transferred in from Nevada’s Bishop Gorman, which is ranked No. 4 in the USA Today Super 25 and MaxPreps Top 25 rankings. The Hawaii commit is originally from Oahu.

When Bishop Gorman beat visiting Kahuku 33-7 on Aug. 16, Gaea had five catches for a season-high 121 yards.

On Friday, Gaea had three receptions for 23 yards.

Kahuku went up 7-0 against Mililani on Malosi Fiatoa’s 6-yard run and Manoa Kahalepuna’s PAT kick with 7:48 remaining in the first quarter. The drive was set up by Carvalho’s 47-yard punt return to the 16.

The Red Raiders’ Madden Soliai recovered the on-side kick, and Kahuku cashed in on Kahalepuna’s 22-yard field goal, which made it 10-0 with 3:39 left in the opening quarter.

Mililani got within 10-6 on McMillan’s 10-yard pass to Derek Tsuchiyama with 10:22 remaining in the second quarter.

The Red Raiders then took control with Manutai’s two touchdowns.

“Aiden’s a stud,” Carvalho said. “He can go both ways and special teams. We’re just grateful a player like him continues to work hard and he’s humble. His skills are off the chart.”

There was a series of rapid-fire turnovers in the third quarter. Kahuku’s Soliai recovered a muffed punt, but the Trojans’ Jonah Togafau- Tavui intercepted Fuiava in the end zone and returned the ball to the Mililani 23. On the next play, Chauncy Alo forced a fumble and Kahuku teammate Lono Solomon recovered the ball at the 28.

The Red Raiders extended the lead to 32-6 on Fuiava’s 27-yard pass to Kea Lerner with 3:39 to go in the third.

Kahalepuna’s 29-yard field goal put Kahuku up 35-6 with 8:33 remaining. The drive was set up by Falealii Atuaia’s blocked punt, which gave the Red Raiders possession at the Trojans’ 13.