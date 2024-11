Scoreboard – November 2, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men and women: exhibitions, Chaminade vs. Hawaii, women at 2 p.m.; men at 5 p.m. Games at Kamehameha-

Maui School.

CROSS COUNTRY

Honolulu Marathon/HHSAA

Championships: girls race at 8:30 a.m.; boys race at 9:15 a.m. at Keopuolani Park in Kahului.

FOOTBALL

OIA Division I: Semifinals, Kailua at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Semfinals, Kalaheo at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Ka‘anapali Classic

Collegiate Invitational, first round, all day at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

SOCCER

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, men at noon; women at 2:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, men at 12:30 p.m.; women at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Jessup vs. Hawaii

Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division I Championships:

Championship: Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m. Third place, Moanalua vs. Kapolei, 2 p.m. Fifth place, Baldwin vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 11 a.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls

Division II Championships:

Championship, Le Jardin vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. Third Place, Hawaii Prep vs. Kapaa, 3:30 p.m. Fifth Place, Maui Prep/Damien winner vs. Seabury Hall, 12:30 p.m. Matches at Cannon Activities Center.

SUNDAY

GOLF

College men: Ka‘anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, second round, all day at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

Water Polo

ILH Division I tournament

Friday

At Punahou

Championship

Punahou 13, Kamehameha 7

Goal-Scorers—PUN: Puna Blair 3, Kodai Eskin 3, Aka Pietsch 2, Nicholas Davidson 2, Dylan McManus 2, Skyler Tjapkes. KS: Sonny Recca 3, Kodi Kwan 2, Caleb Wright 2.

Third Place Game

Mid-Pacific 9, ‘Iolani 7

Goal-Scorers—MPI: Rylind Butler 5, Kainoa Joseph 3, Wyatt Morris. IOL: Nigel Palalay 3, Linus Lum 2, Mason Mizumoto, Kaiden Lee.