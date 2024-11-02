State girls volleyball: State Division II Semifinals

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii Baptist 3, Kapaa 2

Marisa Nakata hammered 27 kills on 82 swings, leading the top-seeded Hawaii Baptist Academy Eagles to a thrilling 25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 25-27, 15-11 win over the Kapaa Warriors.

Nakata also had 25 digs for Hawaii Baptist. The Eagles nearly doubled up the Warriors in kills 64-39 after breezing to a 2-0 lead, before Kapaa rallied to win the next to sets to force a decisive fifth set. Carlyn Kamoku put down 20 of Kapaa’s 39 kills in the match.

The Eagles advance to face Le Jardin in today’s championship match after the Bulldogs upset second-seeded Hawaii Prep.

Le Jardin 3, Hawaii Prep 1

Sydney Kennedy had 21 kills, as the Le Jardin Bulldogs upset the second-seeded Hawaii Prep Ka Makani 17-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-18.

After Hawaii Prep won the first set, Le Jardin hung on to win a hard-fought second set that went into extra points. This proved to be a turning point for the Bulldogs, who won the next two sets to earn their ticket into the championship game. After hitting .160 in the first set, Hawaii Prep hit just .017 the rest of the match.

Margot Lewis led Ka Makani with 17 kills.

