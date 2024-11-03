Letter: Musk giveaway akin to student debt move

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Elon Musk is being accused of vote-buying by offering to give away his personal money to registered voters. What about the vote-buying of the Biden/Harris team?

They were forgiving billions of dollars in student debt that they didn’t have the right or authority to do, and robbing the American taxpayers of money that could have been used to fix systems and infrastructure in the country. What’s illegal for one should be illegal for both.

James Roller

Mililani

