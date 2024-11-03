Letter: Newspapers should eschew political bias

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

This letter is in regard to recent news that The Washington Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos, has restricted the paper’s editorial board from endorsing a presidential candidate.

Out of high school, 66 years ago, I believed that it was wrong for the Star-Bulletin and Advertiser to show their political bias. I believed the newspaper to be a public bulletin board that is best when it remains neutral.

So far, the publishers or owners of the Los Angeles Times and USA Today also chose not to publish bias. I agree with, and am emboldened by, their decision.

Walter S. Miyashiro

Downtown Honolulu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter