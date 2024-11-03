Letter: Voting options erode electoral integrity

When we gave up our standard election protocol of having legally qualified voters cast their ballots on a regular election day at an official polling place, we set ourselves up for all kinds of misgivings about the integrity of our elections. It is easy to see why some people may find it easier to vote by mail or too inconvenient to vote at a polling site, but it is also easy to see why early voting and voting by mail can be more easily manipulated and therefore subject to suspicion.

You can protest all you want, but don’t hold your breath and hope that complaints will stop. When one party has seen fit to manipulate our elections, other parties will be sure to complain.

I wish I did not have to sign my ballot envelope or sign this letter, both of which could lead to unintended consequences.

Gerald Ching

Waialae Iki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter