Hawaii teams sweep Chaminade in exhibitions

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Akira Jacobs had a game-high 20 points, leading the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to an 85-80 win over Chaminade on Saturday in Pukalani, Maui.

Marcus Greene added 16 points, with Tom Beattie and Tanner Christensen chipping in 13 points apiece. Christensen also had 17 rebounds, as the Rainbow Warriors dominated the Silverswords on the boards 53-36.

Amound Anderson led Chaminade with 19 points, leading five Silverswords in double-figures. Jackson Last had 16 points, Jamir Thomas had 14, Roland Banks II 13 and Kris King 10.

In a women’s game matching the schools, Ritorya Tamilo hit seven of 10 field-goal attempts and finished with 16 points and Lily Wahinekapu added 10 as the Rainbow Wahine defeated Chaminade 73-41.

UH jumped on the Silverswords early, taking a 20-4 first-quarter lead and a 35-14 lead at halftime.

Fourteen Wahine played, with Kira-May Filemu adding nine points and Jade Peacock and Jovi Lefotu contributing eight apiece. Tamilo had five rebounds to lead the Wahine, who outrebounded the Silverswords 40-30.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Chaminade played 15 players in the exhibition, with Madison Gage and Libby Hein scoring five apiece.