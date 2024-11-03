Moanalua freshman Krueger breaks girls state cross country record

Moanalua freshman Sadie Krueger ran the fastest 3 miles by a girl in the history of the Honolulu Marathon/HHSAA Cross Country Championships at Keopuolani Regional Park on Maui on Saturday, while fellow Na Menehune James Millare won the boys race to give the school the first sweep since Kalaheo did it in 1993.

Kreuger covered the flat course in 18 minutes, 4.22 seconds to break Lauren Ho of Hawaii Baptist’s record from 2005 by more than seven seconds. Runner-up Ashlyn Jacobsen had the fourth-fastest time in the history of the event and defending champion Kekaihulali Halpern had the eighth-fastest to take third place.

Radford won the Division I team title for the first time since 1980 behind Ivy Trowbridge’s 11th-place ranking and Hawaii Prep captured the Division II crown.

Millare, a junior, covered the course in 15 minutes, 57.27 seconds to beat Campbell’s Ari Smith by 27 seconds. It was Smith’s second straight year finishing second, making the senior one of four boys to finish runner-up multiple times without winning.

‘Iolani captured the Division I boys team title for the third straight year and Hawaii Baptist made it an ILH sweep with the Division II crown for the third time in four years.