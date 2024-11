PREP FOOTBALL: November 3, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kailua 28, Moanalua 17

Kailua scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, completing a comeback victory over Na Menehune.

Trailing 17-14, Isaiah Keaunui-DeMello connected with Isaiah Kaiu on a 26-yard touchdown to give the Surfriders (6-5) the lead with 1:17 left in the game. Eleven seconds later, Keoki Cypriano sealed the game for Kailua witha 28-yard pick six off Moanalua’s Tyler Gines-Hufana.

Keaunui-Demelo finished with 208 passing yards and three touchdowns. Moanalua (8-3) played without leading passer Isaac Harney and leading rusher Kalino Judalena. Gines-Hufana finished with 137 passing yards and two touchdowns for Na Menehune.

Kaiser 28, Kalaheo 12

Brady Kim rushed for 76 yards to spearhead a dominant Kaiser rushing attack, as the Cougars defeated the Mustangs.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Kaiser (8-1) totaled 213 yards on the ground in the win, with Aiden Leong adding 63 yards and a touchdown, and Dillon Reis chipping in 45 yards and a touchdown. Jude Weber threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs (4-5).

KAILUA 28, MOANALUA 17

At Moanalua

Kailua (6-5) 7 7 0 14 — 28

Moanalua (8-3) 0 7 10 0 — 17

KAIL—Benjamin Honebein 2 pass from

Isaiah Keaunui-Demello (Desmond McMaster kick)

MOA—Jayce Bareng 5 pass from Tyler

Gines-Hufana (Andy Nguyen kick)

KAIL—Rylan Akana 6 pass from Keaunui-Demello (McMaster kick)

MOA—FG Andy Nguyen 34

MOA—Bareng 75 pass from Gines-Hufana

(Nguyen kick)

KAIL—Isaiah Kaiu 26 pass from Keaunui-Demello (McMaster kick)

KAIL—Keoki Cypriano 28 interception return (McMaster kick)

RUSHING—Kailua: Clayton Quidachay

19-56, Team 2-(minus 2), Keaunui-Demello

9-(minus 6). Moanalua: Duane Miller 12-

23, Bareng 4-9, Anthony Rosario 1-2,

Gines-Hufana 7-(minus 11).

PASSING—Kailua: Keaunui-Demello 20-

32-1-208, Team 0-1-0-0. Moanalua:

Gines-Hufana 10-17-1-137.

RECEIVING—Kailua: Akana 6-58, Kaiu

2-49, Stoney Pocock 4-30, Max Kamai

1-26, Aizek Kaanoi 2-16, Xavier Kauhi-Babas 2-12, Quidachay 1-8, Micah Sua 1-7,

Benjamin Honebein 1-2. Moanalua:

Bareng 3-87, Ryder Chang 4-33, Kyson

Kealoha 3-17.

KAISER 28, KALAHEO 12

At Kaiser Stadium

Kalaheo (4-5) 0 0 0 12 — 12

Kaiser (8-2) 0 7 14 7 — 28

KAIS—Jesse Shinagawa 45 pass from BJ

Rezentes (Morgan White kick)

KAIS—Dillon Reis 8 run (White kick)

KAIS—Kaiakea Pedro-Hale 1 run (White

kick)

KAIS—Aiden Leong 46 run (White kick)

KHEO—Cody Salas 8 pass from Jude Weber (kick blocked)

KHEO—Jeremyah Toilolo 14 pass from

Weber (kick failed)

RUSHING—Kalaheo: Vance Ramolete

17-62, Kamalu Jordan 4-4, Salas 1-0, Team

1-(minus 1), Weber 7-(minus 4). Kaiser:

Brady Kim 16-76, Leong 8-63, Reis 10-45,

Rezentes 3-35, Pedro-Hale 1-1, Team

2-(minus 2), Shinagawa 2-(minus 5).

PASSING—Kalaheo: Weber 21-44-2-

261. Kaiser: Rezentes 4-8-0-96, Shinagawa 1-6-0-13.

RECEIVING—Kalaheo: Chance Baqui

7-77, Salas 5-54, Toilolo 3-50, Jordan 3-48,

Andrew Taylor 2-25, Kanai Joseph 1-7. Kaiser: Caleb Hamasaki 2-45, Shinagawa

1-45, Reis 1-16, Zayden Ling 1-3.

Friday

NO. 3 KAHUKU 35,

NO. 2 MILILANI 6

At John Kauinana Stadium

Kahuku (7-4) 10 15 7 3 — 35

Mililani (8-2) 0 6 0 0 — 6

KAH—Malosi Fiatoa 6 run (Manoa Kahalepuna kick)

KAH—FG Kahalepuna 22

MIL—Derek Tsuchiyama 10 pass from Kini

McMillan (run failed)

KAH—Aiden Manutai 34 pass from Matai

Fuiava (Kahalepuna kick)

KAH—Manutai 34 interception return (Maximum Fonoimoan from Kaimana Carvalho)

KAH—Kea Lerner 27 pass from Fuiava (Kahalepuna kick)

KAH—FG Kahalepuna 29

RUSHING—Kahuku: Fiatoa 10-11, Isaiah

Joaquin 3-6, Fuiava 1-4, Achillez Mika-Togiola 1-3, Blake Alo 1-0. Mililani: Jarius

Borges 9-26, Nakoa Kahana-Travis 5-3,

McMillan 5-1, Team 1-(minus 2), Kekoa

Koong 4-(minus 13).

PASSING—Kahuku: Fuiava 19-32-1-176,

Tory Mariteragi 0-1-0-0. Mililani: McMillan

16-28-1-137, 16 Koong 5-8-0-53.

RECEIVING—Kahuku: Carvalho 8-42,

Zennon Alo-Rosa 4-30, Manutai 3-50,

Noah Ah You 2-26, Lerner 1-27, Joaquin

1-1. Mililani: Onosai Salanoa-Foumai

5-58, Tsuchiyama 4-22, Brandon Gaea

3-23; Borges 2-37, Luke VanAntwerp 2-17,

Jonah Togafau-Tavui 2-13, Kahana-Travis,

1-12; Tuan Pettaway 1-7, Ethan Jelf 1-1.

ROOSEVELT 38, CASTLE 0

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Castle (7-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Roosevelt (8-2) 21 7 3 7 — 38

ROOS—Ioane Kamanao 16 run (Journey

DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Jahsiah Souza-Armstead 25 pass

from Kamanao (DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Souza-Armstead 5 pass from Kamanao (DePeralta kick)

ROOS—Keawe Davis 52 pass from Kamanao (DePeralta kick)

ROOS—FG DePeralta 30

ROOS—Cameron Jackson 33 run (DePeralta kick)

RUSHING—Castle: Riley Burton 9-24,

Kaunahe Kalahiki-Gohier 5-16, Nai Kalauokaaea 6-13, Rolly Gamez 1-1. Roosevelt:

Shaeden Sexton 14-99, Jackson 4-46, Kamanao 6-33, Kaeo Bush 3-(minus 3).

PASSING—Castle: N. Kalauokaaea 14-25-

1-117. Roosevelt: Kamanao 13-25-1-179.

RECEIVING—Castle: Trisen Kalauokaaea

2-43, Isaiah Felipe 4-41, Noa Sebay 5-26,

Jaris Quisano 2-4, Gamez 1-3. Roosevelt:

Souza-Armstead 4-77, Davis 5-69, Williama

Aarona 2-16, Jerry Wu 1-15, Sexton 1-2.