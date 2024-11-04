Letter: Attacks and conspiracy theories plague GOP

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Following the disaster of Hurricane Helene, Donald Trump made false claims about the federal government’s response — like no phone calls from President Biden to affected governors, to FEMA aid going to immigrants.

Then U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to claim Democrats control the weather. No one controls the weather. This led to their brainwashed cult threatening aid work- ers in affected areas. They also threatened meteorologists.

We’ve seen this song and dance before. Baseless conspiracy theories that lead to violence. Election workers threatened in Georgia. A physical attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband. The Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Is this what America wants? A demagogue whose agenda is based on lies and unfounded allegations. A lunatic sycophant. Remember Greene’s Jewish space lasers conspiracy causing the California wildfires? Gazpacho vs. Gestapo? Their hordes of brutal minions who threaten others who don’t share their beliefs.

This isn’t democracy. It’s anarchy.

Robert K. Soberano

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter