Letter: Biden noticeably absent from Harris campaign

Is anyone noticing that Kamala Harris’ boss is visibly absent in actively campaigning for his protege on the campaign trail? Instead, we see Hillary and Bill Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, and celebrities and entertainers as her most active spokespersons. Where’s Joe Biden?

If Harris becomes the next president, will she be able to make a major decision in the Situation Room without the Clintons, Obamas, celebrities and entertainers pinch-hitting for her? Remember, “zero to hero” and “worst to first” all in five months.

Lelaine Adlong

Hauula

EXPRESS YOURSELF

