Letter: Harris can unite and heal, Trump just divides

The outcome of the upcoming presidential election will determine America’s future. We need a mentally and emotionally stable president who is willing to put the nation’s well-being above personal and political gain. We need a president with an unblemished character who will respect the rule of law, and protect, defend and preserve democracy and the Constitution.

Donald Trump has proven repeatedly that he does not possess those attributes. He ran a campaign built on bigotry, racism and minority-blaming. He preys on people’s fears and prejudices to foment racial animosity. Instead of talking about ways to help the working class, he continues to preach the gospel of hatred and intolerance, which shows how frightening and dangerous a second Trump presidency would be.

America is a deeply polarized country. We need a smart, competent and strong leader who can unite and heal this grief-stricken nation. Kamala Harris fits that profile.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

