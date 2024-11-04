Letter: Socialist ideals have left Hawaii morally bankrupt

I don’t know whether Hawaii is in a socialist spiral, but death is treated so matter-of-fact here. A state where abortions are sometimes encouraged by Planned Parenthood, where assisted suicides are allowed and where murders have increased. Whether one is an atheist or an agnostic, killing oneself has been done so often it’s almost a merit badge. According to most religions I am familiar with, those who choose this way are not heaven-bound.

Of course, the main ingredient lacking is courage and guts from any level of leadership.

While I would not be surprised if this state voted for Kamala Harris, don’t forget that Democrats won the 2020 election and are the reason so many horrifying things are happening here.

But for those who have money, they don’t care: Keep control and stay in power no matter the cost.

Peter Tali Coleman Jr.

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter