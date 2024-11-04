Letter: Time to turn page on disastrous Dem control

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

To address the question of why people support former President Donald Trump, you just have to look at the failed policies of this Democratic administration.

The lack of responsibility for the botched Afghanistan evacuation, the Russian collusion claims, the Hunter Biden laptop, the incompetent handling of the COVID virus response, the lopsided investigation of the Jan. 6 riot, and the inadequate probe of cocaine found in the White House. Also, they deceptively have said that inflation is transitory and that the border is secure.

Many voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction under the Biden/Harris administration. Harris does have one thing right: It’s time to turn the page.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter