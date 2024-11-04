Editorial: Review all options before casting vote

After many grueling months, Election Day 2024 is finally here. On Tuesday, Americans get a final day to give their final answer on who should lead our nation for the next four years as president: the Democratic Party’s Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz, or the Republican Party’s Donald Trump and JD Vance. In this razor-thin race, the Star-Advertiser endorsed Harris-Walz on Oct. 20, starting a week’s worth of editorial board endorsements, after vetting of candidates and issues. The goal, always, was to keep in mind the best interests of this state and the nation.

Thanks to mail-in and early in-person voting, more than 64 million Americans had already voted as of Friday morning. In Hawaii, more than 330,000 had voted as of Friday afternoon, which, encouragingly was up 35% from the 2022 general election pace. We can still do better.

Registered voters yet to vote have until 7 p.m. Tuesday — but it’ll have to be in person, via ballot deposit at a ballot drop box or cast at a voter service center (see sites at elections.hawaii.gov). For residents still unregistered to vote, it’s not too late: head to City Hall or a voter service center for same-day registration (website has details).

Here’s a recap of the Star-Advertiser’s endorsements in major races (see 808ne.ws/endorsements, dated Oct. 20-25). Agree or disagree, but be sure to have your say by voting. Free and fair elections are the enduring hallmark of these United States; let’s keep it that way.

President/vice president

>> Kamala Harris/Tim Walz

Congress

>> U.S. Senate: Mazie Hirono

>> U.S. House: Ed Case (1st Congressional District); and Jill Tokuda (2nd Congressional District)

STATE SENATE (select races)

>> District 22 (Ko Olina, Nanakuli, Maili, Waianae, Makaha, Makua): Samantha DeCorte

>> District 23 (Kaneohe, Kahaluu to Laie, Kahuku to Mokuleia, Schofield Barracks): Ben Shafer

STATE HOUSE (select races)

>> District 20 (Leahi, Kahala, Waialae, Kaimuki, Kapahulu): Tina Grandinetti

>> District 29 (Kamehameha Heights, Kalihi Valley, Kalihi): Ikaika Hussey

>> District 30 (Kalihi, Kalihi Kai, Keehi Lagoon, Hickam Village): Shirley Ann Templo

>> District 38 (Mililani, Waipio Acres, Mililani Mauka): Lauren Cheape Matsumoto

>> District 39 (Royal Kunia, Village Park, Honouliuli, Hoopili, Waipahu): Corey Rosenlee

>> District 45 (Waianae, Makaha): Desire DeSoto

>> District 50 (Kailua, Kaneohe Bay): Mike Lee

State Constitution amendments

>> Question 1: “Shall the state constitution be amended to repeal the Legislature’s authority to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples?” Yes.

>> Question 2: “Shall the Constitution of the State of Hawaii be amended to make the appointment and confirmation process for district court judges the same as the appointment and confirmation process for supreme court justices and intermediate court of appeals and circuit court judges?” Yes.

City Charter amendments

>> Question 1: “Shall the Revised City Charter be amended to require that the City Council appropriate, without having to simultaneously increase real property tax rates to fund the appropriation, one-half of one percent of the City’s estimated real property tax revenues in each fiscal year’s budget and capital program, to be deposited into a Climate Resiliency Fund … ?” Yes.

>> Question 2: “Shall the Revised City Charter be amended to establish the Department of Emergency Management as an independent agency of the City Executive Branch by assigning the Department of Emergency Management a separate chapter in the City Charter … ?” No.

>> Question 3: “Shall the Revised City Charter be amended to establish an Ocean Safety Commission to review and make recommendations on certain activities of the Department of Ocean Safety and to appoint the Chief of Ocean Safety?” Yes.

>> Question 4: “Shall the Revised City Charter provisions relating to the salaries for Councilmembers be amended to cap any annual increase at no more than five percent, require that any changes be tied to the average annual salary changes of city employees in the City’s collective bargaining units, and remove the Council’s authority to vote on its own raises?” No.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs

>> At-large seat: Keli‘i Akina

>> Molokai seat: Luana Alapa

>> Kauai seat: Dan Ahuna