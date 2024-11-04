Nonprofit farm receives land in Makaha Valley
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 26
MA‘O Organic Farms has received 249 acres of undeveloped land in Makaha Valley from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. Above, MA‘O farmer Veronica Dacquel checks organic eggplants being grown at the farm in Waianae.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 26
MA‘O Organic Farms has received 249 acres of undeveloped land in Makaha Valley from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. Above, a view of some of the undeveloped land.
JAMM AQUINO / 2020
Gary Maunakea-Forth, co-founder of MA‘O Organic Farms, holds some carrots harvested from the farm in Waianae.