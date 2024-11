Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii President and CEO Jessica Lani Rich, center, receives the Outstanding Organization Award from executive board members of the Law Enforcement and Security Coalition of Hawaii. Flanking Rich are Ed Howard, left, event chair of Pax Bello Security Solutions Hawaii LLC, and Jason Kelley, treasurer of Allied Universal.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, which helps visitors in crisis, recently received the “Outstanding Organization Award” as part of the Top Cop Hawaii 39th annual Law Enforcement and Security Awards.

The Law Enforcement and Security Coalition of Hawaii annually honors local, state, federal and military law enforcement and security professionals and the organizations that they serve. The awards, which were presented at an Oct. 18 awards luncheon at the Ala Moana Hotel, went to people and organizations that have exhibited outstanding professionalism, dedication, heroism and community service.

The award to VASH was only one of the dozens of awards given out during the Top Cop event, which recognized 56 law enforcement professionals from local, state, federal and military organizations. The Maui Police Department’s forensic facility also was recognized with the Judge C. Nils Taveres Award, which is given to a local, state or federal organization that has made a significant impact on the law enforcement community. For a full list of awardees, visit topcop­ hawaii.com/2024-awards.

VASH President and CEO Jessica Lani Rich said, “I was really appreciative and grateful that VASH got the award because we consider visitor safety a really important part of tourism and also water safety.”

Rich said VASH is more than just an organization; it’s a lifeline for visitors who find themselves in difficult situations.

Recent cases have ranged from mass shooter and barricade situations in Waikiki to crimes against visitors, water safety issues and other accidents, missing-person cases and health incidents, including deaths.

VASH handled 543 cases and 1,416 visitors in 2023, and while 2024 numbers are not yet available, Rich said the organization has been busy.

Rich said VASH responded this year after more than 250 were evacuated from the Aston Waikiki Sunset after the Hono­lulu Police Department responded to a report of a man barricading himself in his room and threatening a hotel staff member.

In 2023 some of VASH’s most noteworthy cases involved helping the family of a Maryland visitor who suffered a medical emergency and died after falling 40 feet while hiking Lanikai’s Pillbox Trail.

VASH also responded in 2023 to a California visitor who drowned at Electric Beach while on honeymoon. The couple’s rental car and belongings also were stolen.

The nonprofit also assisted the family of a Utah visitor who went missing while snorkeling. The Coast Guard searched for several days but was unable to find him.

VASH responded after a California visitor, who was hiking and went missing, survived a 1,000-foot fall on the Koolau Summit Trail.