Big West soccer tourney tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale online for the semifinals and final of the Big West Women’s Soccer Championships set for Thursday and Sunday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hawaii is the host team after winning the conference regular-season title.

In Thursday’s semifinals, No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara will play No. 2 seed UC Davis at 4 p.m., and No. 5 seed Cal State Bakersfield will face No. 1 seed Hawaii at 7 p.m.

The championship game is Sunday at 11 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased through the UH athletics website or at the WPSS box office on game day.

All-session packages are $27 adults; $15 ages 4 through high school. Single-game tickets are $15 adults; $10 ages 4 through high school. A service fee will be charged.

Students of participating schools will receive free admission with a valid student ID.

On Friday, UH defender Laulea Ah Mook Sang was named Big West Freshman of the Week.

Ah Mook Sang, a Punahou graduate, helped Hawaii beat Long Beach State 1-0 in the regular-season home finale Oct. 31. She played all 90 minutes for the first time this season.

UH cross country finishes fifth at Big West

The Hawaii women’s cross country team on Saturday finished fifth and freshman Lucy Milliner placed ninth overall at the Big West Championships in Riverside, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine finished with 149 points, which was 116 behind winner Cal Poly. The fifth-place finish matched Hawaii’s best placement since 2016.

Milliner earned all-conference honors by completing the 6K course in 20:24.2. Her ninth-place finish matched the highest by a Rainbow Wahine since Camille Campos in 2016.

Cal Poly’s Schuyler Gooley won in 19:47.7.