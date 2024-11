HAWAII

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive tackle: Had his best game as a professional with four tackles in the loss to the Bengals, stopping running back Chase Brown all four times and once for a loss. The seventh-round pick had four tackles in eight games before this week and is one of only six players drafted in the last round to have a solo tackle. He is the 29th former Hawaii player for have a solo tackle in the NFL.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted the ball three times for 148 yards with a touchback in the loss to the Vikings with a long effort of 54 yards. He also served as holder for Matt Gay’s three field-goal attempts and one extra point and was summoned to execute an onside kick on the last play of the game but Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson foiled it. It was the second time he kicked off since 2021.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Came up with a one-handed interception in the end zone in the loss to the Titans, reeling in a tipped pass from Mason Rudolph in the second quarter. He led the team with 11 tackles, one of them for a loss, the second time this season he has had 10 or more stops. The interception was the fourth of his career, he had previously victimized Jameis Winston, Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garappolo.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Intercepted his first pass of the season and had five tackles in the win over the Browns, raising his career total to five. He has picked off Jameis Winston, Blaine Gabbert, Josh Allen, Jacoby Brissett and Patrick Mahomes in his career, nabbing at least one in each of the last four year. He passed Aaron Francisco for the most NFL interceptions by a Kahuku product and tied Francisco for second-most tackles by a Red Raider, 69 behind Ma’ake Kemoeatu.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Made his first start of the season alongside Ivan Pace in the win over the Colts and had an assisted tackle on a running play in the fourth quarter. Among outside linebackers taken in the 2016 draft, only first rounder Leonard Floyd, fourth rounder De’Vondre Campbell and seventh rounder Tyler Matakevich have played as many games as the sixth rounder.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Played in the loss to the Commanders and assisted on a tackle on a kickoff in the fourth quarter after being held off the stat sheet the previous week. Muasau has been a regular on special teams while trying to regain a role on the defense.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Was a beast in his return to prime time, collecting six tackles, a sack and hit Sam Darnold three times in the loss to the Vikings. Buckner has made 13 1/2 of his 64 1/2 career sacks in 23 career night games. He has been the source of trade rumors all week, but Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that the Colts have told teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, that he isn’t going anywhere.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made two field goals and an extra point in Thursday’s loss to the Jets, missing one from 56 yards and clanging a 27-yarder off the left upright. It was the first time he missed two field goals in a game since 2018. He kicked off four times, three of them for touchbacks and the other a failed onside kick.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Benefited from Joe Burrow’s big game with a touchdown catch in the second quarter, his only reception on four targets. It was his most action since Week 3 and his first score since then despite making his third straight start. Iosivas already has as many touchdown receptions (4) than he had all of last year.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Came off the bench after two straight starts in the loss to the Falcons but didn’t make a tackle. The only time the ball found him was in the fourth quarter when he batted down a pass in third-and-7 that led to a punt that the Dallas offense couldn’t do anything with. It was the first game in the rookie’s brief career he failed to make at least one tackle.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Pittsburgh was on a bye this week but Herbig says he is optimistic that he will be healed from his hamstring injury and be able to play next week against Washington.

“I love watching my teammates play,” Herbig said before the bye week. “Especially when T.J. (Watt) and Alex (Highsmith) are making plays and other guys like (cornerback) Beanie Bishop are making plays, that brings a smile to your face.”

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Served as backup to Jayden Daniels but didn’t get into the win over the Giants. It was Washington’s second straight victory with Mariota holding the clipboard.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Had only three incomplete passes on 25 attempts and threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Bills. He was sacked once and carried the ball four yards for a key first down but didn’t get hit.

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers receiver: Was placed on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury and will miss the next month before chasing his first career reception.

“Roman’s been great in my room,” Receivers coach Zach Azzanni told Athlonsports. “Just today he came up to me, ‘Coach, what can I do these next four weeks? Let’s lay out a plan for me.’ Watching film, getting extra jugs on, days off, things like that. He’s been great in that regard.”

WAIANAE

>> Kana’i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Returned to the field after two weeks off because of injury and assumed his regular role on special teams in the loss to the Bengals. He didn’t have a tackle but downed a punt at the 4-yard line just before halftime but was whistled for a neutral zone infraction in the fourth quarter to give Cincinnati a first down that led to a touchdown three plays later.