Warriors experience more growing than growing pains

FRESNO, CALIF. >> On the first Saturday of November, the Hawaii football team matured.

The 21-20 comeback victory over Fresno State “should give our guys confidence that they can go on the road and beat a good team in an environment like that and play with those guys,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “More so than anything, that’s growth with our guys.”

In improving to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the Mountain West, the UH coaches also proved that they could evolve. In spring training, the Warriors employed a tight end in some offensive sets. But during training camp this summer, the Warriors appeared to shelve that position and go with four-receiver sets that were more common to the run-and-shoot offense.

In recent weeks, Chang incorporated some of the Air Raid concepts he coached when he was an assistant at Nevada, including run/pass option plays, more designed runs for quarterback Brayden Schager, and the use of a tight end.

The previous week, offensive tackle Dean Briski was used as a tight end in red-zone situations. On Saturday, Devon Tauaefa played 13 snaps as a motion tight end. The blended schemes helped the Warriors control the clock early — their opening possession took 14 plays covering 75 yards and 7:48 elapsed time — and impose an offensive balance.

“So many things are helping,” said Chang, who calls the offensive plays. “It gives us a different look. It helps us get to where we need to get to. And we can get playmakers the ball.”

Against Fresno State, Tylan Hines amassed 87 yards on 15 touches as a receiver and running back. Schager continued his dual role as passer and runner. Chang said RPO plays are what Schager “has done the last two years. This year, he’s adding on to his repertoire. He’s adding on to being a quarterback. I think his growth is coming along because of it.”

Chang said Schager showed toughness, leadership and confidence in UH’s game-winning drive that concluded with his 3-yard scoring pass to slotback Nick Cenacle.

“We’re going to battle,” Schager said of the decisive drive. “It’s all glory to my teammates. That was unbelievable. The O-line did a great job. The receivers were getting open. They made me look good.”

UH is seeking a waiver that would allow Schager a fifth season in 2025. The NCAA allows a player to maintain a redshirt year if he does appear in more than four regular-season games. As a freshman in 2021, Schager was set to redshirt after playing in his fourth game. But in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to Utah State, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro exited after being injured on a play in which the defender was ejected for targeting. Todd Graham, who was the UH coach at the time, summoned Schager for the final two series — a move that would exceed the redshirt limit.