Letter: Tumult warrants thank you to election workers

For weeks now local news has been reporting on the rigorous work our elections officials and volunteers have been performing to secure Hawaii’s elections. Workers and volunteers have been working day and night to ensure that our votes are accurately, properly counted.

In the face of such demanding work, our elections staff and volunteers have also been dealing with an onslaught of falsehoods about our voting system fueled by misinformation and disinformation. This has led to threats against our elections staff and volunteers, making their work to secure our vote even more difficult. It is sad to know that this is occurring in Hawaii, where — in our tight-knit island community — neighbors can erroneously believe that friends would perpetrate election fraud.

The League of Women Voters of Hawaii rejects this divisiveness, and recognizes and thanks Hawaii’s elections officials and volunteers as election heroes for their work to preserve our democracy!

Sandy Ma

President, League of Women Voters of Honolulu

