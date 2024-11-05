Letter: Vote to eliminate local political dynasties

Like the dynastic rule of the Kim family in the DPRK, some politicians in Hawaii are using the same playbook of keeping it in the family. As if having an entire adult career as a professional politician from 1980s to present wasn’t enough, there seems to be a handoff of the reins so a political dynasty can continue.

Hawaii voters, especially ones who aren’t happy with the way the last 40 years has turned out for your communities and district, are represented by entrenched professional politicians. It is way past high time to seriously vet those you’ve placed or allowed (by not participating in voting) to be in office, some for more than four decades. Why have they been in office for so long and why are things only getting worse under their stewardships? Something to think about.

Trevor Tyler

Halawa

