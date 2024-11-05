Off the news: City to construct transit lane in Waikiki

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Dedicated bus lanes sound reasonable — they help buses move more quickly without jockeying with cars — but could be dubious if the traffic corridor is relatively narrow.

So we’ll see how Waikiki motorists fare with the city’s pilot project of repainting Kuhio Avenue’s mauka lane, from Kapahulu Avenue to Launiu Street, as a transit lane for city and private buses, trucks and bikes.

The city is citing the success of its King Street bus-lane project, which cut bus travel times by up to 30% — but that multi-lane corridor is wider than busy Kuhio Avenue.