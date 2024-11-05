Kokua Line: Is there grace period for expired license?

Question: Is there a grace period for an expired license?

Answer: For renewal, yes, but not for driving. Here’s how Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services responds to the question, What happens if I let my Hawaii license expire?:

“You can renew your expired Hawaii driver’s license within 90 days with no penalties. After 90 days, a $5 late fee is assessed for every month (even partial months). After one year past the expiration date, you must start over and take the written test as well as the road test. Under state law, an expired license is invalid for driving.”

That answer applies to U.S. citizens. Elsewhere on the department’s website it says that “any license issued to applicants with temporary lawful status may be renewed up to 90 days after expiration. Thereafter, the applicant shall be treated as a new applicant for a license.”

Q: Is it too late to register to vote for today’s election?

A: No. “The County Elections Divisions provide same-day registration at voter service centers. New Hawaii voters can register and vote in-person. Similarly, registered Hawaii voters can update their voter registration and vote in-person,” according to the state Office of Elections. To register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, a Hawaii resident and at least 18 years old. For a list of voter service centers, go to elections.hawaii.gov.

‘Condorama’

Living in a condominium means living within community rules, and governing boards especially must be prepared to deal with contentious issues. “Condorama XIII,” a webinar scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, offers expert advice, including tips to help condo associations properly handle complaints and defuse situations that risk turning violent. The free webinar, geared toward condominium owners but open to the public, is being put on by the Real Estate Commission and the Hawaii chapter of the Community Associations Institute. Speakers are scheduled to include the deputy executive director of the Hawai‘i Civil Rights Commission, who will explain the types of complaints the HCRC receives and how they are processed, and provide tips on how condo associations can avoid complaints, according to a news release from the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Another speaker, whose past experience includes being a police officer, will talk about how to avoid and address violence in condo associations. He’ll explain strategies for safe events, productive communication, reducing personal risk during stressful encounters and “regaining control when people are out of control,” the news release said. To register for this free online event, go to to cca.hawaii.gov/reb/condorama.

Auwe

I was stunned to see a man throw trash out his car window. In 2024!? Who litters out the car window in 2024? It was something small, like a fast-food wrapper, but still. Auwe! — Disgusted pedestrian

Mahalo

On Halloween we open the door, and there lies a gift, a small, colorful gift. What a surprise. Isn’t it always a pleasure to find one? How many strange ones do we still get? None? A newly bought-in neighbor on our floor in our nice condo in our beautiful neighborhood, Nuuanu, a high-level nurse from a local hospital, left every one of her six neighbors a sunny package in front of their doors. Delicious, sweet snacks from all over the world — China, Taiwan, Thailand and even our own home country. I love ’em, munch on ’em every day. Isn’t it nice, there’s still someone who goes out of her/his way to spread some joy? Marvelous. We postal- mailed her a nice thank-you card with nice Hawaiian stickers from our neighborhood. You can buy them from local artists. — Mahalo piha (full appreciation), Gerhard H.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.