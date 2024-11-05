On the Move: Nathaniel Kinney and Amber Yonamine

Pacific Resource Partnership has named Nathaniel Kinney as executive director. Kinney has more than 15 years’ experience in construction, government and labor relations, including as political and education director at the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters, executive director of the Hawaii Construction Alliance from 2018 to 2021 and executive assistant for Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in 2013.

Central Pacific Bank has named Amber Yonamine as a trust officer for its Personal Trust Team. Yona­mine’s experience includes serving as assistant legal counsel at the bank and as an associate attorney for a Honolulu-based law firm.

———

