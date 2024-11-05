Silence is golden for Pearl City’s multi-sport champion
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pearl City junior Chloe Obuhanych signed up for air riflery as a freshman. She at first found the sport to be confusing with all its different equipment and rules. But it became “fun.” Last week, she won a state title in the sport.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER. COM / 2024
Obuhanych,right, competed in the 103-pound class in judo en route to her second consecutive state title.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023
Obuhanych, left, also competed in state wrestling for the Chargers.