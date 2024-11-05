Volleyball Top 10: State championship win vaults Kamehameha to No. 1 in final poll

VOLLEYBALL TOP 10

After beating Kamehameha five times in six matches, the ‘Iolani Raiders were a clear-cut top seed in the state championships.

The Warriors made it back-to-back titles, again rising from unseeded status to win it all with a resounding 25-16, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22 win over the Raiders on Saturday. Kamehameha closed the season 25-9 overall.

Kamehameha’s 25th state title, the 13th under coach Chris Blake, revealed two truths: One, Blake and his staff continue to be masters of prep volleyball. Two, the Warriors’ talent and depth were undeniable, but putting the ingredients together in time to play their best late in the season, particularly in the state final, has become habitual.

Kalaweloilehua Chock was selected by the HHSAA as the Most Outstanding Player of the Division I tournament. Teammates Tiahna Aldeguer, Ashli Lum and Kamana‘o‘okalani Goldstein were also named to the all-tournament team. Joining the three Warriors were Bailey Nakanelua ane Poema Kalama-Kingma of ‘Iolani, Leila Paraoan of Kapolei and Zaria Queen of Moanalua.

“We just needed to trust each other. That’s what we always say, but we needed to be present in the moment. We did pray a lot of times for each other,” said Goldstein, who will play at Oregon State next year. “We prayed in our pregame. In the bus. Before we ate today. We kind of didn’t expect to have that much people, but we’re glad they came out and supported us.”

The young Raiders, immensely tall, talented and gritty, are equally young and looked it at key junctures on Saturday night at Cannon Activities Center. Open looks often went long, a common recurrence for young teams filled with adrenaline. It is no consolation to the team that was No. 1 for most of the season to be runner-up or even labeled No. 1B. But with Kamehameha losing some key players to graduation, and ‘Iolani returning most of its starting lineup, it won’t be long until the starting gun fires up next season with the Raiders a likely No. 1.

Blake’s voice was almost gone at the end of the tournament.

“Every year’s a different process, but again, this is the seventh time we’ve seen them,” he said. “We’re 2-5 against them. For us, understanding that our goal is to get better and they’re the ones who are doing it Hats off to the girls in terms of their work ethic and making things happen.”

Marisa Nakata, who led Hawaii Baptist to the Division II state crown, was selected Most Outstanding Player of the D-II tournament. She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Katelyn Albano and Kylie Ancheta; Sydni Gardner and Sydney Kennedy of Le Jardin; Carlyn Kamoku of Kapaa; and Margot Lewis of Hawaii Prep.

For the record, Kamehameha closes the season with seven of eight first-place votes.

The list below shows average points allowed per set at the state championships during the five-set rally-scoring era, all compiled by copy/page editor and in-house historian Jerry Campany. This year’s Kamehameha squad ranks fifth in this category.

Points allowed per set, state tournament

Five-set, rally-scoring era

2022 Iolani, 14.56

2015 Kamehameha, 16.79

2008 Kamehameha, 16.89

2010 Kamehameha, 16.93

2024 Kamehameha, 17.00

2021 Kamehameha, 17.08

2012 Punahou, 17.40

2014 Punahou, 17.64

2018 Iolani, 18.11

2011 Punahou, 18.22

2016 Iolani, 18.53

2023 Kamehameha 18.82

2013 Kamehameha, 19.40

2009 Kamehameha, 19.79

2019 Kamehameha, 19.80

2017 Kamehameha, 21.67

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (25-9, 5-4 ILH reg. season, 3-2 playoffs, 4-0 HHSAA) (7) 79 2

> def. Konawaena 25-9, 25-6, 25-11

> def. No. 4 Baldwin 25-19, 25-13, 26-24

> def. No. 3 Moanalua 25-23, 25-18, 25-19

> def. No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-16, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22

2. ‘Iolani (24-7, 9-0 regular season, 3-1 playoffs, 2-1 HHSAA) (1) 73 1

> def. No. 10 Kahuku 25-18, 25-19, 25-21

> def. No. 6 Kapolei 25-17, 25-20, 25-9

> lost to No. 2 Kamehameha 25-16, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22

3. Moanalua (27-5, 9-0 regular season, 3-0 playoffs, 2-1 HHSAA) 63 3

> def. Kalaheo 25-20, 25-16, 25-18

> lost to No. 2 Kamehameha 25-23, 25-18, 25-19

> def. No. 6 Kapolei 25-15, 23-25, 15-13

4. Baldwin (22-4, 12-0 reg. season, 2-0 playoffs, 2-1 HHSAA) 53 4

> lost to No. 2 Kamehameha 25-19, 25-13, 26-24

> def. Kalaheo 25-12, 25-10

> def. No. 5 KS-Hawaii 25-19, 23-25, 15-9

5. Kapolei (22-20 overall, 9-1 regular season, 2-1 playoffs, 2-2 HHSAA) 47 6-t

> def. Mililani 19-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11

> def. No. 5 KS-Hawaii 25-19, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-17, 25-20, 25-9

> lost to No. 2 Moanalua 25-15, 23-25, 15-13

6. KS-Hawaii (25-9, 18-0 BIIF, 2-0 playoffs, 1-0 HHSAA, 1-2 HHSAA) 38 5

> lost to No. 6 Kapolei 25-19, 24-26, 25-15, 25-16

> def. No. 10 Kahuku 25-21, 25-17

> lost to No. 4 Baldwin 25-19, 23-25, 15-9

7. Punahou (8-12, 4-5 ILH reg. season, 0-2 playoffs) 30 6-t

8. Mid-Pacific (13-15, 0-9 reg. season, 1-2 playoffs) 22 8

9. Hawaii Baptist (15-7, 9-1 ILH D-II, 3-0 HHSAA D-II) 17 9

> def. Seabury Hall 25-8, 25-16, 25-21

> def. Kapaa 25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 25-27, 15-11

> def. Le Jardin 25-20, 25-20, 25-16

10. Kahuku (13-8, 9-1 regular season, 2-1 playoffs, 1-2 HHSAA) 13 10

> won at KS-Maui 25-21, 25-22, 25-13

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-18, 25-19, 25-21

> lost to KS-Hawaii 25-21, 25-17