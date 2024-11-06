Letter: Don’t spend more on HTA sports pipe dream

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Congratulations to Gov. Josh Green and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority for spending $700,000 on pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts at the convention center. I am sure people will come to Hawaii to play pickleball, volleyball and basketball at the convention center and if they can squeeze it in and go to the beach.

This money should have been spent on the education of Hawaii’s youth, not HTA’s pipe dream.

Ken Zitz

Waialua

