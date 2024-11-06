Letter: Find more equitable plan for sewer upgrades

The proposed sewer fee increases will really hit hard on island home-owners. However, whether your home is connected to a cesspool or you are a visitor using hotel and public restrooms, we all end up putting waste into the island’s sewage system. If your home has a cesspool, when you are at work or in any public facility, your waste ends up in the sewage system.

It would seem that a fairer system of raising funds for sewer work would be the same way money was raised for the rail system. Add another 0.5% or whatever percentage is necessary to the state excise tax on Oahu only. This would spread the burden across the entire local and visitor population who ultimately all benefit from the planned improvements.

Dale Jensen

Kailua

